Justice for Quiboloy’s victims sought

A women’s group on Monday stressed the importance of ensuring that justice is served for the victims of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Quiboloy, facing charges of child trafficking and abuse, surrendered to authorities on Sunday, 8 September, ending the 16th day of a massive search by about 2,000 cops in his hiding place in Davao City.

GABRIELA calls for the “immediate and fair” pursuit of justice without any VIP treatment for Quiboloy.

“Now that he is in the hands of the authorities, we expect no special treatment, GABRIELA Secretary-General Clarice Palce said.

“Justice must be delivered swiftly and fairly for all the women and children who fell victim to his crimes," Palce added.

The women’s alliance urged the public to remain vigilant, and demanded the authorities to ensure that Quiboloy will be held accountable and that no impunity is allowed to prevail.

“We owe it to the victims to ensure that justice is not delayed nor denied. The consequences of his actions demand accountability, not praise," Palce added.

Quiboloy and his associates had also been accused of laundering millions of dollars through the KOJC to purchase properties, support a lavish lifestyle and fund church activities.

In November 2021, a federal grand jury in the United States District Court for the Central District of California indicted Quiboloy on charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; sex trafficking of children; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.

Also, the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warrant for his arrest and has been seeking his extradition.

In April 2024, a Davao court issued an arrest warrant against Quiboloy and five others on charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

The KOJC has consistently denied all allegations against Quiboloy, claiming that they are politically motivated and part of a conspiracy to discredit the church.

Likewise, Quiboloy has a standing warrant of arrest from both the Senate and the House of Representatives for repeatedly ignoring subpoenas issued for separate investigations.