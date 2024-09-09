I'm not 'bratinella' — VP Sara

Vice President Sara Duterte insisted that she is not a 'bratinella' or spoiled brat as claimed by some lawmakers during the deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

In a recorded interview on 4 September and distributed by the Office of the Vice President on Monday, 9 September, Duterte said that she wanted people to understand why she's not answering questions during the budget hearing for her office's funds for 2025 at the House of Representatives. She said she wants people to understand where she came from.

"Sanay ako na sumagot sa mga tanong sa mga bagay-bagay. Kaya nga nagbibigay ako ng interview kahit hindi siya arranged na interview, mga ambush interview ng media kung saan nakukuha nila yung mga katanungan ng taumbayan," she said.

"Sanay ako sa ganyan, at alam ng taumbayan na hindi ako ‘bratinella’ o spoiled brat dahil kilala nila ako simula noong ako ay nasa Davao pa, simula ng ako ay mayor pa hanggang naging Vice President ako. Kilala ako ng taumbayan na hindi ko inaabuso ang aking power and ang aking authority sa lahat ng mga opisina na nahawakan ko. Testigo ko ang buong bayan na hindi ako isang spoiled brat," the Vice President added.

Duterte also said that she grew up having friends who do not belong from a powerful political family or rich families.

"Sila ay mga ordinaryong tao lamang at ‘yun ang kinalakihan ko. Isang ordinaryong environment ng isang ordinaryong citizen ng ating bayan," she said.

Duterte said that some members of the House of Representatives aren’t used to not getting what they want and what they want to hear.

"Hindi sanay ‘yung mga iilan na mga representatives natin na sinasagot sila sa kanilang mga patutsada. Kaya sa tingin ko, isa din itong parang atake din nila na parang: “Oh, bratinella ‘yan,” kahit na sumagot naman ako. Hindi nga lang sa gusto nila," she added.

As regards to the budget hearing, the Vice President said that she acknowledged that the Congress has the power to scrutinize the proposed budget of all government agencies, including the OVP.

"Siyempre, oo. Nakalagay ‘yan sa ating Saligang Batas na ang Kongreso natin ang mayroong ‘power of the purse.’ Kaya nga diba mayroong mga budget hearings, at mayroong pagpasa ng budget mula sa House of Representatives at [mula sa] Senado natin — sa Kongreso natin. Kinikilala natin ‘yan kaya nga pumunta tayo doon sa Senate hearing," Duterte said.

"Pumunta tayo doon sa House of Representatives na hearing dahil nagpresenta tayo ng budget. Ang ginawa ko lang ay sinabi ko na i-forego namin ‘yung question and answer na parte ng budget hearing," she added.

She also underscored the importance of having the public to know of the OVP's budget proposal and where the said funds will be used.

"Napakahalaga sa akin na malaman ng taumbayan ang Office of the Vice President budget proposal. Kaya nga bago kami pumunta sa Senate, bago kami pumunta sa House ay pinublish namin ‘yung budget proposal namin sa aming website sa Office of the Vice President, sa social media platforms namin, ginawa namin siyang madaling intindihin ng taumbayan, kung saan papunta ‘yung budget proposal ng Office of the Vice President," Duterte said.