House lawmakers want Digong, Sara, Bato to be investigated for 'enabling' Quiboloy's case

House lawmakers on Monday called on authorities to launch an investigation against former president Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte, and their long-time ally, Senator Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, for supposedly enabling the hiding of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy from law enforcement.

Manila Rep. Joel Chua, the chairperson of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, is not convinced that the father and daughter were in the dark of Quiboloy’s whereabouts, taking into account their “direct connection” to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City.

“Former president Rodrigo Duterte, serving as the administrator of the KoJC compound where Quiboloy was apprehended, cannot simply distance himself from this troubling situation,” Chua said.

“His role within the KoJC compound places him at the center of this unfolding scandal, and the public deserves clear answers about his involvement,” the neophyte lawmaker added.

Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” and founder of the KoJC, is now in the custody of the Philippine National Police after his arrest on Sunday evening at the KoJC compound following a more than two-week manhunt, spearheaded by 2,000 police.

The preacher is wanted by both Philippine law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on child and sexual abuse and human trafficking charges.

Earlier this month, VP Duterte insinuated that Quiboloy may no longer be in Davao—a statement “appear[s] to be misleading, if not intentionally deceptive,” according to Chua.

“Her assurances that Quiboloy was no longer within the compound call into question her credibility and suggest an attempt to shield the preacher from justice,” he remarked. “Such actions, if proven, would not only obstruct the course of justice but also erode public trust in our officials.”

Chua continued, “I call on the appropriate authorities to investigate these ties thoroughly. If the Duterte family played any role in protecting or enabling Quiboloy during his time as a fugitive, they must be held accountable, just like any other citizen.”

The Duterte family has close ties with Quiboloy, a “friend” and “spiritual adviser” of former president Duterte.

House Assistant Majority Leader Angelo Bongalon implied that De la Rosa could also be investigated, and even charged, for obstruction of justice along with the VP for attempting to divert police’s attention in serving Quiboloy’s warrant.

De la Rosa previously appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order the PNP to withdraw its operation at KoJC, citing the affected students and locals staying in the compound.

“As far as I’m concerned, the same principle applies to both of them. If the former president – who used to be the chief implementor of the country’s laws – can be charged for helping Quiboloy hide, then so should his daughter and the former PNP chief who is now a senator,” Bongalon said.

“Let us remember that the VP herself declared that the good pastor has already left the country. And now with Quiboloy’s arrest, what does that make of her? Did she or did she not protect him and obstruct the administration of justice by diverting police’s attention?” he lamented.

The Ako Bicol lawmaker insinuated that the former president—a lawyer and being considered as Quiboloy’s “accomplice”—could be disbarred for harboring the pastor.

“Being a lawyer also means being an officer of the court. Simply put, he should not be one who should be instrumental in the violation of the country’s laws,” said Bongalon, also a lawyer.

Meanwhile, other House members welcomed Quiboloy's arrest as a "major victory" and appealed to the courts to expedite the trial to deliver justice to the pastor's victims.