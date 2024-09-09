Guo’s socio-legal woes

In mugshots released by the PNP Public Information Office of 6 September 2024, the violations committed by Bamban Mayor Alice Guo refer to Section 3 (E and H) of Republic Act 3019, otherwise known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. To make no mistake about it, let the pertinent portions of that law be herewith quoted verbatim, viz.:

“Section 3. Corrupt practices of public officers — In addition to acts or omissions of public officers already penalized by existing law, the following shall constitute corrupt practices of any public officer and are hereby declared to be unlawful:

(e) Causing any undue injury to any party, including the Government, or giving any private party any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of his official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence. This provision shall apply to officers and employees of offices or government corporations charged with the grant of licenses or permits or other concessions.

(h) Directly or indirectly having financial or pecuniary interest in any business, contract or transaction in connection with which he intervenes or takes part in his official capacity, or in which he is prohibited by the Constitution or by any law from having any interest.”

Everyone’s quite aware that in a 25-page ruling by the Ombudsman, Alice Guo was meted out dismissal from the service with forfeiture of all her retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from re-entering government service. Further, in like vein, the Office of the Solicitor General had given the quo warranto petition due course thereby “making her ineligible to run for any elective public position in the future.”

It’s also said that several counts for money laundering have been filed with the Department of Justice by law enforcement agencies against Alice Guo et al. However, there’s apparent confusion, nay a brewing legal battle, on where she should be placed in custody, viz., the Senate or Camp Crame. If at the Senate, per the warrant issued, it is clear that she should be detained at the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms.

In fact, the Regional Trial Court of Tarlac has also understandably claimed custody so Alice Guo could appear before it in connection with charges filed against her thereat. In the meantime, there are death threats against her life, purportedly from the “Chinese mafia,” that might necessitate the grant of police protection from the secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The way the entire social and political landscape looks, there’s a kind of “government festival” that might resemble a dramatic scene in the epic movie, “Perfume.” The sight alone of Alice Guo must have made the persons accompanying her spellbound, which explains why photos of her in the custody of NBI agents have them all wearing uncharacteristic smiles.

When interviewed, even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could only respond that “we are the selfie capital of the world.” Of course, Sen. Risa Hontiveros slammed the photos at her end.

The viewing public is simply not accustomed to seeing headline photos evincing a somewhat friendly relationship between law enforcement and the person arrested or taken into custody. It’s also quite disconcerting that the government even chartered a plane to take her back to Manila. Are handshakes with a fugitive and smiling photos with public officials proper, or taboo?

We have not yet heard if a “swap” of Alice Guo for an alleged Australian drug smuggler arrested in the Philippines, Gregor Johann Haas, did materialize or are talks still ongoing? The apparent dilemma is that the death penalty is imposed in Indonesia for drug crimes; and, obliquely, a “swap” might strain Philippine-Australian relations.