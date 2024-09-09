Fil-Am nurse found dead in Oregon, neighbor arrested

A 32-year-old Filipino-American nurse, Melissa Jubane, was found dead in Oregon after being reported missing on 4 September 2024. Jubane, who worked as a cardiac nurse at St. Vincent Medical Center, had last been seen on 3 September when she reported for work. Concern arose when she failed to show up for her shift the following day, prompting her family and coworkers to notify authorities.

The Beaverton Police Department confirmed the discovery of Jubane’s body but has yet to disclose the exact circumstances surrounding her death. In connection with the case, police arrested her 27-year-old neighbor, Bryce Jonathan Schubert, on charges of murder. Details on how the authorities linked Schubert to the crime remain undisclosed, with the investigation still ongoing.

Jubane had just returned to her apartment in Beaverton after marrying her fiancé, Bryan, in Hawaii the previous week. The couple had celebrated their wedding on 24 August 2024, in a ceremony attended by family and friends. Jubane’s sudden disappearance and tragic death have left her family and loved ones devastated.