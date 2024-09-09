Eala battles Czech world No. 45

Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala meets Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in the main draw of the Guadalajara Open in Mexico on Wednesday.

Match starts at 12 a.m. (Manila time) as she aims to score an upset against the No. 45 World Tennis Association (WTA) netter.

Eala made it to the main draw after winning her two qualifying matches.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate whipped Fanny Stollar of Hungary, 6-1, 6-2, last Sunday and slammed Samantha Murray of Great Britain, 6-4, 6-2, last Monday.

It took Eala one hour and 11 minutes to beat Murray.

Following her qualification, Eala just couldn’t hide her excitement as she competes for her first WTA trophy.

“See you in the Main Draw,” Eala posted on social media.

Eala will be up against a seasoned foe as Bouzková, 26, has 12 International Tennis Federation trophies to her name.

Bouzková also won the Prague Open in 2022 after a 6-0, 6-3 win over Anastasia Potapova of Russia.

Eala is currently rated No. 147.