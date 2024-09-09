Degree, Set, Sing: Noel Cabangon earns his college diploma

In a heartwarming announcement that has inspired many, Cabangon celebrated this significant milestone by sharing the news with his fans in a social media post earlier this week.

He proudly graduated from the Philippine Women’s University (PWU) with a Bachelor of Music, majoring in Popular Music, through the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP).

The graduation ceremony, held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, was made even more special when Cabangon took the stage to perform a song for his fellow graduates, adding his signature touch of melody to an already momentous event. His performance was not only a celebration of his academic success but also a tribute to the journey of lifelong learning.

“Chasing your dream never stops. Finally, I got my degree... Go and chase yours, too!” Cabangon expressed in his post, extending his gratitude to his family, friends and the university for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

His message resonated deeply with many, serving as a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to pursue one’s dreams, regardless of age or circumstance.

For Cabangon, this achievement is a testament to perseverance, dedication and the unyielding pursuit of self-improvement. Balancing a thriving music career with returning to school was no easy feat, but his determination to further his education and set an example for his fans fueled his success.

His story transcends the mere attainment of a degree; it embodies the belief that education and personal growth are lifelong processes that can be pursued alongside any passion or career.

The ETEEAP program, which allows individuals to earn academic credits and complete degrees based on their professional experiences and skills, provided Cabangon with the opportunity to formalize his extensive knowledge and background in music. His decision to enroll in the program highlights the importance of education -- not only for young students but also for those who have already established themselves in their respective fields.

Noel Cabangon’s journey to obtaining his degree is more than just a personal victory; it is an inspiring narrative of chasing dreams, embracing challenges and achieving goals at any stage in life. His success serves as a motivating call to action, encouraging everyone to keep reaching for their dreams, no matter how big or small.

As Cabangon continues to grace the stage with his beloved music, he now does so with the added pride of fulfilling an academic ambition -- a true testament that passion, perseverance and education can beautifully harmonize at any point in one’s journey.