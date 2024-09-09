Davao town indigents receive Go aid

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go spearheaded relief operations in Manay, Davao Oriental, on Saturday, 7 September, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to aiding disadvantaged communities.

At the Municipal Gymnasium and Barangay Holy Cross Court, Go, alongside Mayor Jon Marco Dayanghirang, extended assistance to 2,250 residents, including barangay health workers, barangay nutrition scholars, barangay sanitary inspectors, farmers and fisherfolks, among others.

Go distributed grocery packs, vitamins, masks and snacks. Select individuals were also provided with bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, basketballs and volleyballs, underlining Go’s advocacy as Chairman of the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth.

Through the collective efforts of Go and local leaders, the beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the national government.

On the same day, Go also attended the turnover ceremony of a Super Health Center in Barangay Central Poblacion, marking another milestone in his advocacy to enhance healthcare services in rural and underserved areas.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go emphasized the urgent need for more health facilities in geographically isolated communities.

The Super Health Centers are designed to provide a wide array of services, including outpatient care, birthing, laboratory diagnostics like x-ray and ultrasound, pharmacy services, and ambulatory surgical units. They may also offer specialized services such as EENT care, oncology, physical therapy, rehabilitation and telemedicine, ensuring that even remote communities can access comprehensive healthcare.

Meanwhile, Go’s Malasakit Team provided additional support to displaced workers in Sariaya, Quezon Province, on Thursday, 5 September.

As part of his continuing efforts to bring public service directly to communities in need, Senator Go’s Malasakit Team coordinated with Councilor Arlene Genove to assist residents in dire need of support, particularly those facing significant economic hardships.