DA expands ASG hog inoculation

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is eyeing expanding nationwide its controlled hog inoculation against African swine fever (ASF).

This, after Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. directed the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to conduct the testing in additional areas in Luzon and red zones in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“We will cast a wider net to include La Union, Quezon, Mindoro, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Cebu in the BAI’s controlled testing of the initial 150,000 doses of ASF vaccines we have imported from Vietnam,” he said.

ASF-controlled vaccination commenced last week in Lobo, Batangas, which DA identified as ground zero for the largest ASF outbreak since the monsoon season began.

The ASF vaccines are provided free to small-scale pig farmers. Meanwhile, to ensure a steady supply of pork in the market and stabilize its prices, commercial pig farms located in areas with reported infections will also receive ASF vaccines, Laurel said.

DA earlier announced its higher rate of indemnification for farmers who will surrender ASF-infected pigs for depopulation. The indemnification increased to P4,000 for piglets, P8,000 for medium-sized hogs and P12,000 for sows and bigger hogs. Prior to this, the maximum indemnification was P5,000 per pig.

The government has allocated P350 million for the procurement of 600,000 Vietnam-manufactured ASF vaccines.