Cybercrimes down, says QCPD

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced on Monday that it was able to reduce the commission of cybercrimes by 33 percent.

In a statement, QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said that their District Anti-Cybercrime Team (QCDACT) — headed by P/Maj. Eric Casabal — reported that from July to August of this year, the number of cybercrimes significantly decreased.

Cybercrimes, such as online scams, illegal access, ATM and credit card fraud, computer-related identity theft, online libel, online threats, unjust vexation, grave coercion, violations of Republic Act 11313 (Safe Spaces Act), and Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code, had 159 complaints filed to them, with 146 of the cases handled being resolved.

In August, 105 cases were handled, 97 of which were solved.

Compared to last year’s record, QCDACT noted a 54-incident decrease, equivalent to 33 percent.

The Crime Solution Efficiency, on the other hand, increased from 91.82 percent in July to 93.33 percent in August.

Meantime, the Crime Clearance Efficiency also rose to 96.22 percent in July and 98.09 percent for August.

Maranan lauded the men and women of QCDACT for their efforts to curb and solve the number of cybercrimes committed in the city.

“We will continue to strive to improve our investigative capabilities and strengthen our coordination with local and national agencies to ensure that online crimes are addressed promptly,” Maranan said.