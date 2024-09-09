Commentaries on Third World struggles

Lorebert Maralita’s latest solo exhibition, Sambingay sa Ikatulo nga Kalibutan, or “Parable of the Third World,” is a raw and unflinching exploration of labor, time, and faith. Here, Maralita carves out a narrative that cuts deep into the soul of the working class, transforming the canvas into a battleground of mindful striving and pious thinking.

Maralita’s figures are striking — his white-collar workers are draped in strips of cloth, their attire a sharp contrast to their roles, merging the dignity of labor with the vulnerability of tradition. Others may be martyrs or even the masses gaping at raptures, not only echoing the struggles of those who toil under the weight of an unforgiving system but also hinting at varying human emotions. Birds and barbed wire weave through the compositions, symbols of freedom and confinement, hope and despair. Laborers’ blood, sweat, and tears are not just metaphors; they are almost tangible, transferred onto a Good Morning towel like a modern-day Shroud of Turin. This everyday object becomes sacred in Maralita’s hands; a relic that bears witness to the silent suffering and relentless endurance of this Class-A sector.

The calendar, a recurring presence in Maralita’s work, is more than just a measure of days; it’s a symbol of the relentless passage of time, the unending cycle of labor, and the constant countdown to an uncertain future. Economics, in Maralita’s world, is not an abstract concept but a brutal reality, etched into the very fabric of life, shaping destinies and dictating fates. The artist, however, meaningfully projects a silver lining noticeable in his new pieces: his brilliant placement of azure offsetting the saturation of bright oranges his works are identified with, pointing to hope and a brave sense of impending equity. Perhaps better days are yet to come if only we keep visions open and not stick stubbornly to preconceived significance.

Sambingay sa Ikatulo nga Kalibutan is a powerful commentary on the Third World’s ongoing struggle with exploitation and the tenacity of those who bear its burden. Maralita enjoins us to confront the realities we often overlook, using his art to remind us that behind every statistic, there is a story, a life, a parable waiting to be told, yet, despite knowing these, is the awareness that we can supplement these tales with our endings.

The exhibit is on view from 7 September to 5 October at the Altro Mondo Creative Space at 1159 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.