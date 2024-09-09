Celebrate vibrant Higalaay at SM

The Vibrant Higalaay celebration at SM Supermalls was a true showcase of the warmth of the Kagay-anons from the different lively celebrations, best local flavors of Cagayan de Oro’s delectable dishes, to a fun-filled shopping experience—all of these at the city's top festival destinations—SM CDO Downtown and SM City CDO Uptown.

Vibrant Hues

The Higala Land Trail and the Higalaay Festival Arch greet everyone with a festive spirit that filled our stories with vibrant vibes of the celebration. Higalas captured their best moments at these massive and colorful photo spots and art installations.

Higalaay Pop-up market

The Cheers Higala of SM CDO Downtown and Uptown Pop-up Market of SM City CDO Uptown completed the festival food trip with a flavorful experience that signifies a true Kagay-anon street eats.

Glowfest Color Run

Vibe in the energy, and the fun of the SM City CDO Uptown’s Color Run! Powered through inflatable obstacles, drenched in neon colors, soared down slides, and partied in a foam-filled frenzy with family and friends! An unforgettable Vibrant Higalaay experience with the first-ever in CDO, the Glowfest Color Run at SM City CDO Uptown!

Higalaay Vibefest

We chased the wild and the feels at this year’s Vibefest with the stars of “Chasing in the Wild” during their mall tour in SM CDO Downtown. Higalaay Vibe Fest was an absolute blast with the mezmerizing performances from our local artists, and Kyle Echarri’s heart-melting tunes and moves, the vibes were lit!

Glowfest Neon Dance Showdown

We relive the most electrifying moves and heart-pounding beats with SM City CDO Uptown's Glowfest Neon Dance Showdown last 28 August!

Glowed with excitement, we felt the dancer's energy surge the brightest with their lit & smooth moves! Special guests from RECESS BAND & URBAN MYX giving an explosion of color and music that made it a night to remember!