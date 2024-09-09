Candaba town records P68-M agri damage

CANDABA, Pampanga — The town of Candaba has recorded agricultural damage worth P68,433,440 from rice crops alone after tropical storm “Enteng” ravaged the province of Pampanga.

According to the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, typhoon “Enteng” also destroyed P3,400,440 worth of fisheries, adding that there are at least 15 villages in Candaba that are still submerged in flood waters.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) cited that around 558 families or 2,172 individuals are currently staying in evacuation centers, adding that in Pampanga, 142 barangays are still flooded.

The PDRRMO cited that Lubao has 29 flooded barangays, San Luis town, nine; San Simon, eight, City of San Fernando, four; Masantol, 26; Macabebe, 23; Santo Tomas, six; and Minalin with 15.