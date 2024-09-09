Cainta senior gets needed aid

The municipality of Cainta, Rizal has been praised for its efficient and responsive service to residents, particularly in addressing urgent requests.

“People are used to it when you approach the government, you were told to go back with the number of requirements before you get your request,” Cainta municipal administrator Keith Nieto said.

Nieto recounted an incident where an elderly woman visited his office on Monday morning to request a wheelchair. To the woman’s surprise, she received the wheelchair immediately.

“I said: Nay, this is already okay. And then she replied: Thank you, when will I come back? I looked at her again and said ‘nay, please proceed to the GSO [General Services Office] and bring the wheel chair,’” Nieto said.

The woman initially thought Nieto was joking but was pleasantly surprised when she received the wheelchair, which highlights Cainta’s commitment to providing prompt and efficient service to its residents.