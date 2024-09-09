Cacdac seeks NRCO budget restoration

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac has called on the House of Representatives and the Committee on Appropriations to restore the National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) budget for next year to its previous level of P97 million.

During a budget hearing on Monday, Cacdac noted that the Fiscal Year 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP) revealed a 45-percent reduction in the NRCO’s budget, decreasing it to P53.72 million.

Cacdac emphasized that reinstating the budget to P97 million is crucial for continuing reintegration services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

He said the NRCO exceeded its 2024 performance target, achieving a 19-percent increase over the previous year.

“We actually surpassed our 2023 accomplishments of 5,273 beneficiaries. As of August 2024, we already had 6,504 reintegration beneficiaries,” Cacdac said.

The NRCO aims to support OFWs in reaching their long-term goals, such as starting livelihood projects upon returning home and reintegrating into society. Its programs include Balik Pinay! Balik Hanapbuhay!, Livelihood Development Assistance Program, and the Education and Livelihood Assistance Program.