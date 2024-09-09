Bolden thrilled to play for Como

Sarina Bolden couldn’t wait to display her talent when she sees action for FC Como Women in the Serie A Women in Italy.

Bolden, the hero in the Filipinas’ historic win in the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year, said the warm welcome that the club had given her serves as a motivation for her to do well in her Italian campaign.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Club. From the moment I arrived, I felt a great positive energy from the team,” said Bolden, a Filipino-American forward who plays a crucial role in the resurgence of the Philippine national women’s football squad.

“The players and staff have been very welcoming, and it’s clear that there’s a strong sense of unity here. The passion and commitment I’ve seen make me excited to contribute and grow as a player. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together this season.”

Como is currently at third place in Serie A after winning its opening match against AC Milan, 1-0, last 2 September.

“The players and staff have been very welcoming, and it’s clear that there’s a strong sense of unity here.’

Bolden’s goal scoring prowess from her lone season at Newcastle Jets FC will be a big asset for Como.

She scored 12 goals in 17 games for a sixth-place finish with a 10-3-9 win-draw-loss record to qualify for the Finals series.

The Santa Clara, California native then became a key part in the Jets’ 4-2 win over Western United FC, scoring first with an 11th minute goal to reach the semifinal before losing to Melbourne City, 6-0, in two legs.

In Italy, Bolden links up with the likes of Italian goalkeeper Katja Schroffenegger, midfielders Dominika on of Slovenia and Julia Karlernäs of Sweden.