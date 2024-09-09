BGC open to political alliance

JOLO, Sulu — The BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC) remained open to forming alliances with any political party that aligns with its manifesto of governance, believing that unity among key stakeholders in the Bangsamoro region is crucial to achieving lasting peace, development and inclusive governance.

BGC head and Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan said yesterday “Unity is not only a value we uphold but a necessity for sustainable peace and development in the region.”

“Having said that, BGC is prepared to form alliances founded on values, principles, and a clear government program,” he said.

Additionally, this distinguishes us as a party committed to principled leadership and conscientious governance,” Tan pointed out.

Tan, the BGC’s candidate for chief minister in the Bangsamoro Parliament elections in 2025, said the BGC also places importance on maintaining peace and safety for all communities, advocating for strong and effective law enforcement.

The governor also expressed its commitment to the implementation of peace agreements, working in tandem with legal reforms and the development of institutional capacities within the BARMM.

“As the region continues to build its future, the BGC stands for principled leadership, peace and inclusivity, and is ready to work with like-minded groups to further these goals,” Tan emphasized.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal “Bombit” Alonto Adiong Jr., a leader of the BGC, also said that the coalition is founded on the principles of equity, shared interests, consensus-building, trust and respect, and prioritizing the welfare of all LGUs and constituents, and advancing inclusive governance where the powers and resources of the government must benefit all.

Gov. Adiong said, “Our alliances are founded on enduring principles, not political interests.”

“We are committed to ensuring equitable distribution of opportunities across the region. Moreover, the rule of law and adherence to national and regional laws remain central to the BGC’s mission of creating policies and programs that benefit all Bangsamoro communities,” he continued.

Aside from Gov. Tan and Gov. Adiong, the BGC is also led by Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu, former TESDA director-general secretary Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu and Basilan Cong. Mujiv Hataman.