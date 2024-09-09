Banking on future-proof network

Executives from Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), Versa Networks, Trends and Technologies, and VSTECS Phils. Inc. came together to sign the ceremonial contract and present a plaque of appreciation to RCBC.

This contract marks the largest deployment of Versa Secure SD-WAN in the country, aimed at upgrading the network infrastructure of RCBC’s branches and ATMs. This strategic partnership will significantly enhance RCBC's digital transformation, providing seamless, secure, and high-performance connectivity across its entire network.