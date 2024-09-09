Banking on future-proof network

In the photo (L-R): Leo Vallente, 3rd AVP and GM, Network Technology Group 2, VSTECS; Cherry Centeno, 3rd VP and Group GM, Value Business Group, VSTECS; Rachel Ler, Vice President, APAC, Versa Networks; Jimmy Go, President and CEO, VSTECS; Nilo Zantua, Senior VP, CIO and Group Head, RCBC; Racel Samson, IT Head and First VP for Shared Technology Services Division, RCBC; Hasan Fard, Chairman and CEO, Trends and Technologies; Anthony Berjamin, IT Director and VP, Network and Communications Department, RCBC; Rodgerson Dy, Business Unit Head, Service Provider Group, Trends and Technologies; Nestor de Vera, Network Infrastructure and Security Technology Group Head, Trends and Technologies; and Joshua Mallabo, Account Manager, Trends and Technologies.
Executives from Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), Versa Networks, Trends and Technologies, and VSTECS Phils. Inc. came together to sign the ceremonial contract and present a plaque of appreciation to RCBC.
This contract marks the largest deployment of Versa Secure SD-WAN in the country, aimed at upgrading the network infrastructure of RCBC’s branches and ATMs. This strategic partnership will significantly enhance RCBC's digital transformation, providing seamless, secure, and high-performance connectivity across its entire network.