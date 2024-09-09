Amit joins elite cast

Instead of throwing an all-out bash in New Zealand, newly-minted WPA Women’s World 9-Ball Championship title holder Rubilen Amit opted for a simple celebration instead.

Amit shared a simple feast with close friends as she finally clinched the elusive title in her career.

The 42-year-old cue artist defeated Siming Chen of China, 1-4, 4-2, 4-2, 4-3, in the championship over the weekend in Hamilton, New Zealand and took home a prize of $50,000 (P2,787,000).

“Simple celebration after the championships with Filipino friends here in New Zealand. Thank you for all your support,” Amit said.

The eight-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist started strong in her campaign with a 4-1, 4-0 win over Veronique Menard in the first round but lost to Chia Hua Chen of Chinese Taipei, 4-0, 2-4, 3-3, 1-3, in the first round of the winner’s bracket.

That proved to be her only loss in the tournament as she swept her next three games in the loser’s bracket by beating Gemma Schuman of Australia, 4-0, 4-0, Yu Han of China, 4-3, 4-2, and Taiwanese Chieh-Yu Chou, 0-4, 4-0, 4-2, to make it to the final stage.

Amit took down teammate Chezka Centeno, 4-0, 4-1, 1-4, 4-2, in the Round of 16 before beating Taiwanese Tzu-Chien Wei, 0-4, 4-0, 4-0, 1-4, 4-2, in the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal, Amit edged out Kristina Tkach of Russia, 2-4, 4-3, 2-4, 4-1, 4-1, to face Chen for all the marbles.

Amit is the first Filipino female pool player to win this nine-ball tournament and she avenged her loss in the 2007 final against Chinese Pan Xiaoting.

She also joins the likes of pool greats Efren “Bata” Reyes, Alex Pagulayan, Ronnie Alcano, Francisco “Django” Bustamante, and Carlo Biado as the only Filipinos to win a nine-ball crown in this competition.