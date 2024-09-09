Alyssa Redondo ready for her ‘next level goal’

The road to the crown is not glamorous, but full of determination, sweat and tears.

“While we, candidates, were getting sleepless nights, so were our chaperones and the whole organization/team, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of them who was a part of the journey with us,” newly crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas Alyssa Redondo said.

The California beauty bagged the 2024 Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental title on 6 September, as well as the special awards Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, Miss Luxe Beauty Talk and Miss Jipang Trim.

She said it was long process and perfecting every aspect in a beauty contest took a lot of work and faith.

“I’ve always been a part of the Mutya family in California ever since I joined in 2019 and even though I wasn’t able to win the major title then, they’ve been caring, supportive and treated me like a family,” she said.

Cory Quirino, president for Mutya ng Pilipinas, was also a big inspiration for her win.

“Expanding my Mutya family has been one of the best things I’ve decided to do. Seeing Ms. Cory Quirino, Mutya president, with her dedication to the organization, inspired me even more to pursue my dream of representing the Philippines on the international stage; and what better way to do so than with Mutya,” she added.

Alyssa also shared her next level goal -- and that is to bring home the Miss Intercontinental crown for the Philippines.

“This is just the beginning, Miss Intercontinental will be in Egypt in a couple of months. I hope to have your support,” Redondo said.

The other queens crowned that night are Mutya ng Pilipinas World Top Model Anne Klein Castro (Pampanga); Mutya ng Pilipinas Tourism International Liana Barrido (Batangas City); Mutya ng Pilipinas Environment International Arianna Pantaleon (Canada); Mutya ng Pilipinas Overseas Communities Aiyen Ysabel Maquiraya (Washington State); Mutya ng Pilipinas Charity Xena Ramos (Manila); Mutya ng Pilipinas Luzon Christine Enero (San Dionisio, Parañaque City); Mutya ng Pilipinas Visayas Stacey de Ocampo (Pangasinan); and Mutya ng Pilipinas Mindanao Jireh Mayani (Davao).

The grand coronation event took place on 6 September at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City. Mutya ng Pilipinas started in 1968 and is the second longest-running national pageant in the country.