ACETC starts farm machinery financing

Homegrown All Certified Equipment Trading Corp. (ACETC) offers a financing program through flexible terms for farmers’ acquisition of agricultural equipment.

ACETC vice president and general manager Bhong Amoroso said the company’s financing program provides 36 to 60 months term without collateral.

“We also offer flexible terms and low interest for farmers to allow agribusiness cooperatives and companies to acquire their choice of equipment, ranging from tractors to milling and drying implements,” he said, adding that generators of various brands and sugarcane farming tools are also covered under the program.

Amoroso said that with the maximum payment period of 60 months or five years, the equipment a farmer paid for, with proper maintenance, can be of use for decades.

Certain machines covered

In a statement, ACETC said products covered by the financing program are the Massey-Ferguson 1600, 2600, 6700, Global at 290 Series; GT Mobile Dryer, Megasun Dryer, at Ice Green Cold Storage; Yanmar, AOSIF and Kaiao generators; Platinum portable generator set; Menta Forage Chopper, KUHN Feed Mixer; SIP Manure Spreader; and Max Cane Loader, KK Sugar Planter and Sugar Grabber.

“We at ACETC only select equipment that are best suited for the Philippines’ challenging tropical conditions, like extreme heat and heavy rains, because one of our major considerations is the equipment we provide will benefit their clients for many years and decades,” Amoroso said.

The farm machine company, the exclusive distributor of Massey Ferguson farm tractors, has 12 branches nationwide to provide after-sales and spare parts.