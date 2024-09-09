A survival guide to the Manila International Book Fair

The shelves are stacked, bookmarks are drawn and the book worms are full of anticipation. That’s a telltale sign that the reading season is right around the corner. As the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) returns to SMX Convention Center Manila this 11 to 15 September, the reading community is set to witness larger events, cheaper books and bigger exhibitors.

Whether you are a newbie or a book fair veteran, preparing for the country’s biggest book event can still be a strenuous task. Preparation is a must if you want to make the best out of your experience. Don’t worry though, we got your back!

From water to cash, here is our list of must-bring MIBF essentials:

Book list. This year’s iteration of the oldest book fair in the Philippines will have over 200 local and international exhibitors including National Book Store, Fully Booked and more! It’s better that you know what to bring so you’ll know exactly what to take home. Create a comprehensive list of the books you want to buy and plan out your book hunting experience at MIBF. Still, you never know what you’ll find in those buzzing booths so leave some room for flexibility!

Enough cash. Another benefit to preparing a book list is knowing exactly how much you want to spend in September. With the fair only happening once a year, there is no room for regrets. Bring enough money to cover your expenses and bring home your best book choices!

Comfy clothes. The SMX Convention Center is a big place to cover from corner to corner. Not to mention, the booths will be packed not only with books but other bookworms as well. It’s better to brave the crowd in clothes that will not hinder your movement. Choose a comfortable outfit that will last you a whole day in the most awaited book bazaar of the year.

Books for signing. Many exhibitors and publishing companies will bring their most beloved writers to MIBF, as they do every single year. There is also a barrage of book launches happening during the bazaar. Meaning, you have the chance to get your treasured books signed by your favorite Filipino authors. We simply don’t see a better way to celebrate your love for Philippine literature than to support brand new releases, while honoring a legacy of impressive works!

A friend. A book is better when shared and as it turns out, so is a book fair! Share your best MIBF memories with a group of friends and together, browse through an impressive collection of novels, comics, manga and more. You can also catch the International Board on Books for Young People and learn about the intricacies that connect children’s literature, freedom, and a healthy reading community. When invited to a quest for knowledge, remember to bring a plus one. Together, you can battle it out for the best books in the most thrilling book event of the year!