2Ne1 returns to Manila for Epic November concert

“Naega Jeil Jal Naga” — if this iconic line still gives you chills, it’s time to ring the alarm. Filipino Blackjacks, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

The legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1 is making an epic return to the stage and Manila is one of the stops on their highly anticipated reunion tour.

YG Entertainment recently announced that 2NE1 will perform in Manila on 16 November, Saturday, as part of their global tour. The announcement, which member Sandara Park (Dara) also shared on her Instagram page, has sent waves of excitement across social media.

Ticketing, venue and other details are yet to be revealed, but fans are already buzzing with anticipation.

The “Welcome Back” tour kicks off in Seoul this October, with stops in Osaka, Manila and Jakarta in November. Tokyo will see the K-pop queens in December, and the tour is set to continue through 2025.

This comeback marks a significant moment for 2NE1, who last performed together as a full group in 2022 during CL’s set at Coachella. Their most recent reunion was in May for a special photoshoot celebrating their 15th debut anniversary.

For those who need a refresher, 2NE1 — comprising members CL, Bom, Dara and Minzy — debuted in 2009 under YG Entertainment and quickly became a defining force in K-pop.

They were trailblazers of the “girl crush” concept, with a distinctive style that combined hard-hitting hip-hop beats with an edgy flair. Hits like “I Am The Best,” “I Don’t Care” and “FIRE” not only topped the charts but also established 2NE1 as pioneers in the global K-pop wave.