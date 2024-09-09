27 Cebu small town lotteries without permits shuttered

The Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) and the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team in Cebu City began seizure operations on 6 September 2024, targeting 27 accredited small town lottery (STL) booths operating without business permits.

The operation was led by BPLO head Terrence Saavedra and PROBE South head Kevin Sanchez. Sanchez explained that while the STL booths are accredited by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), their operators do not have the required permits from the local government unit.

“The STL booths may be accredited by the PCSO, but the operators need to secure business permits from the city government,” Sanchez said, adding that the operators had been notified by the BPLO but failed to comply.

"For now, they need to stop operations, and we would like to inform them to pay heed so as not to add to their problem," Sanchez said.

BPLO and PROBE will continue to shutter STL booths until their operators obtain the necessary documentation. The BPLO is urging operators to settle the issue promptly.

The 27 seized STL booths were located in Barangays Sto. Niño, Ermita, Lorega, Zapatera, Kamputhaw, Kamagayan, and Parian. The confiscated booths were taken to Block 27 in the North Reclamation Area.