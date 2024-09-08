Zaragosa eyes strong comeback

Despite coming off an injury, Precious Zaragoza shoots for nothing less than a top finish in the final leg of the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series, which reels off Tuesday at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

The two-leg champion is in dire need of ranking points to secure one of the coveted four spots in the Match Play Championship after a training injury forced her to sit out Series 6 at Mount Malarayat, Batangas last week.

Currently ranked No. 3 in the girls’ 13-15 age group with 46 points after six legs, Zaragosa faces stiff competition from Montserrat Lapuz and Kendra Garingalao, who are in hot pursuit with 36 and 28 points, respectively.

With just one leg remaining in the seven-stage Luzon series and the field facing new challenges at the demanding Sherwood Hills, the stakes are high as each contender eyes a ticket to the national finals slated for 1 to 4 October at The Country Club in Laguna.

In the nationwide series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., only the top four performances are counted toward final rankings. The best four finishers from the Luzon series, and the top two players from Visayas and Mindanao across various age categories, including 8-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18, will advance to the finals, alongside standout players from the multiple series.

For details and registration, contact Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

Lisa and Mona Sarines, twins, currently lead the girls’ 13-15 division with 50 and 48 points, respectively, while Levonne Talion follows closely at fourth with 43 points, ensuring a competitive 54-hole showdown this week.