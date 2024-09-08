You can now enjoy Ayala Museum’s dioramas with next-generation augmented reality

In celebration of History Month and following the launch of its “We Have History” campaign, Ayala Museum just unveiled a brand-new way of learning and experiencing Philippine history with the launch of next-generation augmented reality (AR) for its beloved dioramas.

The Diorama Experience, a permanent exhibition since Ayala Museum’s opening in 1974, features 60 scenes from Philippine history, from pre-history to contemporary times. Starting 31 August, visitors have the opportunity to engage with 27 of these dioramas, now enhanced with animation, music and narration through AR.

“The dioramas have been with us since the post-World War II generation were youths. They have been enjoyed by that generation’s children, and now, their grand- and great-grandchildren. The new AR experience shows Ayala Museum’s dedication to keeping up with the times. We want to make sure that the Dioramas keep inspiring new generations in a way that is engaging and exciting to them, while helping everyone better understand and be proud of the country’s history,” said Mariles Gustilo, senior director of Ayala Museum.

In the 2010s, AR technology was previously introduced to the dioramas, requiring special AR glasses. The new version, however, is designed for broader accessibility, requiring only a smartphone and an internet connection.

To further celebrate the dioramas’ 50th anniversary, Ayala Museum is hosting an exhibition The Historical Imagination: The Making of the Diorama Experience until 27 October. The exhibition explores the development of the diorama collection and includes photos from the Filipinas Heritage Library’s Retrato Collection.

Additionally, a new book on the historical narratives represented in the Dioramas will be published in October, in time for the Museum and Galleries Month. Edited by Dr. Michael Pante, this multi-author volume examines the diverse stories conveyed through the Dioramas.

“When the dioramas were first introduced 50 years ago, they offered a novel way to present Philippine history,” said Tony Lambino, president of Ayala Foundation. “With the new AR experience, the accompanying exhibition, and the upcoming book, we at Ayala Foundation continue with that mission of telling the Filipino story, which we hope will become a source of pride for every Filipino today.”

Ayala Foundation manages Ayala Museum as part of its Arts and Culture Division.