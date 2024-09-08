World-class Pinoy racer sees action at Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

This year, Honda presents its vibrant talent Alfonsi Daquigan as the official Filipino contender in the recent Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup (IATC).
Touted as one of the biggest and most prestigious racing competitions for young riders internationally, this annual event is distinguished as a valuable stepping stone to qualify and compete in the highly coveted MotoGP.
He finished 11th overall in Race 2 of the contest held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.
“While the road to becoming a champion is not a walk in the park, we at Honda are thrilled to be a part of another legendary competition with HPI’s one of the best of racing talents,” said HPI general manager for Sales Office 1 Hervic Villa.
“Alfonsi has been HPI’s pride since 2020 and we knew from the start that he will be among the greatest assets of the racing community.”
Actively participated by young riders, the success of the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup proves that the spirit and challenge of competition remain viable to those aspiring MotoGP riders.
At Honda, the commitment and passion to elevate Philippine racing will always be its proudest achievements with a legacy that goes on to the next generation.
Daquigan is one of the country’s young professional riders, and he will serve as an inspiration to other young riders who want to achieve success in the international motorcycle racing scene.
Now at 14 years old and a no stranger to the sports, Daquigan’s passion never dwindled, especially his dedication to win.
“The racetrack has been my playground since I was a kid, with the unwavering support from my parents. The excitement of being able to balance and run a two-wheel with speed and agility is a thrill and challenge like no other,” Daquigan said.
“Furthermore, being able to represent the country in this prestigious competition with the help and support of both my parents and my HPI family are my solid motivations to pursue my dream of becoming an international racer. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is something I will cherish throughout my racing career.”
With his experience in Japan and Philippine racing competitions at such a young age, Daquigan was able to win in several categories.
The spirit lives on as Honda continuously discovers more talents who will carry on its pursuit of challenge and victory, one race at a time. Well-known to racing fans since the start of his career, he underlines the value of workouts and regular weekly training.
As for Mr. Hitoshi Ito, HPI adviser for motorsports: “Honda racing spirit will always remain alive in its DNA.”
“The interaction between the racebike and the racetrack, the thrill and action, and the privilege of honing homegrown and world-class racers has always been one of the life-long missions of Honda. We are positive that Alfonsi’s achievements are helpful leverages. And we can see that he is steadily improving.”