World-class Pinoy racer sees action at Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

This year, Honda presents its vibrant talent Alfonsi Daquigan as the official Filipino contender in the recent Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup (IATC).

Touted as one of the biggest and most prestigious racing competitions for young riders internationally, this annual event is distinguished as a valuable stepping stone to qualify and compete in the highly coveted MotoGP.

He finished 11th overall in Race 2 of the contest held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

“While the road to becoming a champion is not a walk in the park, we at Honda are thrilled to be a part of another legendary competition with HPI’s one of the best of racing talents,” said HPI general manager for Sales Office 1 Hervic Villa.

“Alfonsi has been HPI’s pride since 2020 and we knew from the start that he will be among the greatest assets of the racing community.”

Actively participated by young riders, the success of the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup proves that the spirit and challenge of competition remain viable to those aspiring MotoGP riders.

At Honda, the commitment and passion to elevate Philippine racing will always be its proudest achievements with a legacy that goes on to the next generation.