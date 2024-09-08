Where wine, The arts and music are king

If you ask The Monarch’s owners Allan Ancheta and Jas Ancheta what drives them, it is their deep passion for arts and interiors. Their European escapades sparked a brilliant idea: to craft a cultural oasis in the Philippines where art lovers from near and far can soak in creativity, discover artists, and maybe even find a piece of themselves through art’s magic touch.

“I’m not going to put up another gallery; there are a lot of galleries. What would make us different? What will make people come? I want something that we see in other countries,” Jasmine Ancheta said. Their dream is to see the Philippines shine on the global stage of arts and culture, with top-notch Filipino designers and artists leading the way.