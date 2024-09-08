Where wine, The arts and music are king

If you ask The Monarch’s owners Allan Ancheta and Jas Ancheta what drives them, it is their deep passion for arts and interiors. Their European escapades sparked a brilliant idea: to craft a cultural oasis in the Philippines where art lovers from near and far can soak in creativity, discover artists, and maybe even find a piece of themselves through art’s magic touch.
“I’m not going to put up another gallery; there are a lot of galleries. What would make us different? What will make people come? I want something that we see in other countries,” Jasmine Ancheta said. Their dream is to see the Philippines shine on the global stage of arts and culture, with top-notch Filipino designers and artists leading the way.
The Monarch is that dream come true for Allan and Jas. It is a creativity hub for the community in the South to experience a unique concept that combines all elements of art, wine and interior design. This one-of-a-kind fusion of art space, wine bar and interior design venue recently launched its first solo exhibition, “Bacchus.” Don’t ‘wine’ if you didn’t make it, as the event is ongoing until 30 September.
What makes Monarch unique, according to its founders, is that it gathers vinyl, vino and art lovers to appreciate and enjoy a night of music and wine, together with art. The Monarch art gallery features the works of artist Alfred Galvez.
Also showcased are the works of Sheena Gomez, Cynni Godinez, BJ Domantay and Chairra Bermudez to support the exhibition, as an artist collective.
Saturdays are fun with Art of Sound — a night of art, wine and chill beats played by DJ Owen Cortez at The Monarch Wine Bar from 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.
There is a “Digital, Mobile and Film” a one-day basic workshop with artist photographer Richie Macapinlac, introducing the art of photography on a digital, mobile, or film camera including the basics in editing happening on 14 September.
You can also enjoy “Brushes and Bottles,” a staple activity for art and wine experience, with The Monarch team and Tamang Alagaon Saturdays, as well as upon request.
Monarch is located at unit 5 Molito Lifestyle Building No. 3, Alabang Zapote Road, Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa. Operation hours are 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. — on Mondays to Fridays; 10 a.m. — 9 p.m on Saturdays and Sundays.