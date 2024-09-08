What a difference a typo makes

Are massive protests against suppression of artistic freedom being secretly organized due to the final X rating handed down by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) for the film Dear Satan whose title has been changed by its producers to Dear Santa before it was submitted for a second review?

We haven’t heard of any plans by militant groups about the movie’s final disapproval. Many thought it would be approved on second review with the film retitled Dear Santa.” The film’s producers, a company that calls itself simply as MAVX Productions, don’t seem to be the militant activists’ types who take to the streets and the plazas to protest.

There are also no whispers and loud talks that any streaming platform is willing to show the film. Or that the producers have offered it to a streaming company. The international digital outlets are not covered by the MTRCB, which is why the almost pornographic movies of digital Vivamax are never questioned, never snipped of any scene. Never classified by the MTRCB.

The film is topbilled by Paolo Contis and child actor Sienna Stevens.

The MTRCB chair and CEO, Lala Sotto-Antonio, has announced: “The Committee that reviewed the film found that the material depicts Satan as capable of transformation, saying it is a distortion of Catholic and Christian teachings. The review committee said the film’s narrative, which presents the possibility of Satan being redeemed, is deceiving to the eyes of the viewers.”

The film is really about a little girl who writes to Santa (Claus) but misspelled the name as “Satan.” The devil replied, even showed up to the little girl, he got so touched by her kindness, and decided to be benevolent to hear.

The MTRCB reviewers were not affected by the producers open letter published after the film’s first disapproval. The producers pointed out: “The film is a narrative about the power of faith and the triumph of good over evil. We wanted to illustrate that, despite the presence of evil in the world, faith and virtue can prevail.”