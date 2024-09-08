Urdaneta mayor in hot water

BAGUIO CITY — A videographer for the Pangasinan Information and Media Relations Office (PIMRO) has filed a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman against the mayor of Urdaneta City, Pangasinan — accusing him of assault, theft and other offenses.

Jairus Bien Fernandez Sibayan alleged that Urdaneta City Mayor Julio F. Parayno III slapped him, stole his camera and uttered defamatory statements during an incident on 12 August 2024.

Sibayan was assigned to document the service of a preventive suspension order against Parayno.

According to the complaint, the mayor became angry when Sibayan recorded their argument and physically attacked the videographer. The mayor also allegedly threatened Sibayan and took his camera’s SD card.

In addition to criminal charges, Sibayan has filed administrative cases against Parayno, accusing him of grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority, conduct unbecoming of a public officer, gross immoral conduct, and conduct prejudicial to the interest of public service.

The Pangasinan PIMRO head, Dohbie de Guzman, has condemned the mayor’s actions, saying that Sibayan was only doing his job as a government employee.

The incident occurred just days after Parayno was slapped with a 90-day suspension by the Pangasinan Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) for violating the Ease of Doing Business law.

