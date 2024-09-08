TRUCK MONTH: Ford brings back this September wide array of deals for Ranger

Ford Philippines is bringing back its much-awaited Truck Month this September where customers can enjoy a wide array of deals on the Ford Ranger.
Available until 30 September, the special offers come in the form of cash discounts, all-in low downpayment deals, and low monthly payment fees across the Ranger line-up.
“September is the start of the festive Christmas season in the country, and we are excited to welcome the ‘Ber’ months with the return of Ford Truck Month,” said Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.
“Customers will truly feel the joyous spirit with their purchase of a Ford Ranger this month with exclusive offers and deals.”
Customers can enjoy as much as P100,000 cash discount with the Ford Ranger or enjoy a financing deal of P38,000 all-in low downpayment or P16,034 low monthly fee with the purchase of a Ford Ranger 2.0L Bi-Turbo Wildtrak 4x4.
Aside from the irresistible Truck Month offers, enthusiasts can also check out Ford Philippines’ social media channels for #30DaysofTough, which showcases the toughness and reliability of the Ford Ranger, including different stories of people whose tough lifestyles are enabled by Ford’s tough pickup truck.
“We are all real tough in our own ways and we believe that the Ranger is the perfect vehicle to help you power through no matter what life throws at you with its segment-leading features and proven capabilities that make it one of the toughest trucks out there,” added Breen.
“That’s why there’s no better time than the Truck Month to get a Ranger.”
The Ford Ranger led Ford Philippines’ first-half retail performance, with sales increasing by 29 percent from last year to 6,872 units.
The latest version of the Ranger is nearing its 30,000th sales milestone, with year-to-date sales of 29,286 units sold, proving its growing and sustained popularity among pickup truck customers and enthusiasts in the market.
Aside from the Ranger, customers can also avail of special deals on the Everest, Territory and Explorer this month.
Customers eyeing an Everest can get up to P80,000 cash discount or an all-in low downpayment of P37,000 or low monthly fee of P15,676.
Territory deals include up to P50,000 cash discount or P31,000 all-in low downpayment or low monthly fee of P11,198.
The Five-Star Care package is also available for customers getting a Territory who wish to avail of free five-year warranty, free five-year scheduled service plan and free five-year emergency roadside assistance.
Those getting the Explorer can enjoy as much as P200,000 cash discount or a low monthly fee of P28,738.
All details are offered in partnership with Bank of the Philippine Islands.
For more details on Ford Truck Month, visit https://ford.to/TruckMonth2024 or a Ford dealer nearest you.