TRUCK MONTH: Ford brings back this September wide array of deals for Ranger

Ford Philippines is bringing back its much-awaited Truck Month this September where customers can enjoy a wide array of deals on the Ford Ranger.

Available until 30 September, the special offers come in the form of cash discounts, all-in low downpayment deals, and low monthly payment fees across the Ranger line-up.

“September is the start of the festive Christmas season in the country, and we are excited to welcome the ‘Ber’ months with the return of Ford Truck Month,” said Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.

“Customers will truly feel the joyous spirit with their purchase of a Ford Ranger this month with exclusive offers and deals.”

Customers can enjoy as much as P100,000 cash discount with the Ford Ranger or enjoy a financing deal of P38,000 all-in low downpayment or P16,034 low monthly fee with the purchase of a Ford Ranger 2.0L Bi-Turbo Wildtrak 4x4.