Trash management and cleanup: Keys to resilience

As the monsoon season progresses, the Philippines continues to experience thunderstorms, tropical cyclones, and heavy rainfall. This results in widespread flooding, especially in urban areas like Metro Manila.

Extreme weather events, including the intensified hanging habagat or southwest monsoon, increase in frequency due to climate change. Compounding the problem is the accumulation of trash clogging urban waterways and streets, which worsens flooding.

Mismanaged waste, particularly non-biodegradable plastics, blocks drainage systems, pollutes bodies of water and leads to environmental degradation. It affects public health, reduces air quality and contributes to rising temperatures in cities. This situation calls for urgent efforts to improve waste management, promote climate action and conduct organized cleanup programs to reduce the volume of waste and enhance community resilience.

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) lauds and recognizes initiatives that contribute to sustainable waste management and cleanup efforts. “Waste management is a key element in building climate resilience, and the collaborative efforts of the private sector and communities are crucial to achieve this goal,” emphasized Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC vice chairperson and executive director.

Private sectors and various organizations have launched community cleanup initiatives that not only remove waste but also foster environmental responsibility. A notable leader in this area is Nestlé, a Swiss multinational company.

Nestlé is working to create a waste-free future, focusing on reducing plastic waste and promoting a circular economy. In 2018, Nestlé Philippines announced its goal to ensure that 100 percent of its packaging would be recyclable or reusable by 2025, reflecting its commitment to address plastic pollution.

As part of this effort, the company, in collaboration with its partners, collected and processed 18,000 metric tons of plastic waste by August 2020. This initiative not only reduces waste but also provides valuable materials for recycling.

On the other hand, Aboitiz, a conglomerate that actively integrates sustainability into its business practices, recognizes the critical role of environmental sustainability and the significant impact of the power industry on the planet. Aboitiz is at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, contributing to a more sustainable world through its clean energy initiatives.

As part of its mission, Aboitiz undertakes local action initiatives with ripple effects that extend beyond the immediate community. A key example of this is their coastal cleanup drives, which Aboitiz considers to be a first line of defense in reducing the impacts of climate-induced disasters.

Through its commitment to protecting coastal ecosystems, Aboitiz, in collaboration with its partners and local communities, organizes annual coastal cleanups. These efforts aim to remove litter and debris that threaten marine ecosystems, safeguard biodiversity and promote healthier coastal habitats.

By continuing to advocate for sustainable waste management and responsible consumption, we can contribute to a cleaner, greener future and build climate-resilient communities. The collective efforts of private companies, local organizations, government and individuals are crucial in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.