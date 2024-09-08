Torre confirms Quiboloy on his way to Manila

Philippine National Police (PNP) Davao Region Police chief, Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre, confirmed on Sunday evening that the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) pastor has flown to Manila on board a plane along with his lawyer, Atty. Israelito Torreon.

Torre, though he was not sure whether it was the C-130 which would fly Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to Manila, confirmed that he received orders to allow the exit and passage of a nine-vehicle convoy from a hangar of KOJC to proceed to Davao Airport.

Torre added that he will leave it to his superiors, particularly Interior and Local Goverment Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., the announcement on how Quiboloy was able to leave the KOJC premises.

"Dito siya talaga nanggaling sa Davao, pinasundo ng eroplano.May convoy na pinalabas sa KOJC guided by Aviation Security Group," Torre said.

"There's no doubt that he is here (Davao). Humaba lang ang operations dahil sa laki ng KOJC," Torre added.