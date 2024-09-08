TNT crushes Converge

TNT replused Converge, 98-91, to stay on top of Group A in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Memorial Stadium on Sunday evening.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dropped 21 points and 10 assists as the Tropang Giga now boasts a 5-1 win-loss record and tied with Meralco.

Rey Nambatac scored 17 points for TNT while Jayson Castro scored 14 points, including crucial baskets down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Justin Arana scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds as the FiberXers dropped to a 2-4 slate.

In the first game, NorthPort crushed Terrafirma, 133-107, with Arvin Tolentino getting a triple-double, with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.