The first time with The Kid LAROI

Australia’s own multi-platinum chart-topping global superstar The Kid LAROI has announced a highly-anticipated debut show in Manila on 5 November at The New Frontier Theater. Armed with his debut studio album The First Time and having just dropped the hit new single “Girls,” LAROI’s forthcoming tour will give his Filipino fans the chance to witness his dynamic stage presence live.

This will be The Kid LAROI’s debut show in Manila, which will be part of LAROI’s broader 2024 Australia, New Zealand, and Asia tour. The Manila concert promises to be a highlight, with fans eager to see LAROI perform his iconic hits such as the 2021 ARIA Award-winning collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” and the billion-streamed anthem, “Without You.”

LAROI has rebranded his sound into a style befitting of his international celebrity status, while also serving up one of the most anticipated albums of the year. The album features guest appearances from Jungkook, Central Cee, Baby Drill, Future, Robert Glasper, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and D4vd, showcasing LAROI’s unwavering creativity and ability to collaborate with some of the biggest names in music.

The First Time album has amassed over 1.2 billion streams globally and debuted at #3 onthe ARIA Album chart (#1 ARIA Australian Album), #7 in New Zealand, Top 20 in Canada/Denmark, and top 30 in the US and UK. Its singles “Too Much” and “Love Again” both hit the top 10 ARIA singles chart and became radio mainstays. Both singles also cracked the triple j Hottest 100, as did the fan-favorite single “Bleed.” “Night like This” went viral on TikTok earlier this year, with streams surpassing 100 million. “Love Again” also saw LAROI nominated for two APRA Awards and two ARIA Awards, including ‘Best Solo Artist’ and ‘Song of the Year.’

Tickets to The Kid LAROI The First Time Live in Manila go on sale on Friday,30 August at 10 a.m.