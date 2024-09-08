This exhibition delves into the intricate process of translation, not merely as a linguistic act, but as an artistic endeavor that transcends boundaries. Each artist translates their personal narratives, emotions, and reflections into visual form, creating works that challenge and engage viewers on multiple levels. The artworks on display explore themes of identity, faith, personal growth, and the human condition, offering a rich tapestry of experiences and perspectives.
The Art of Translation invites viewers to engage with the nuances of interpretation and meaning, encouraging a dialogue between the artist’s intention and the audience’s perception. It’s a celebration of art’s power to communicate across different mediums and cultural contexts, making the unseen seen and the unheard heard.
Featured contemporary Filipino artists are Christian Jame Maglente, Jayvie Fornolles Maglente, Jea Mina, Lloyd Lusica, Edmond Rivera, Mohana Majik, Nicole Asares, Randolf Karl B. Novis, Remster Db, and Roberto Martin Sing.
Altro Mondo Arte Contemporanea exhibitions is ongoing until 5 October at the Altro Mondo Creative Space, located at 1159 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.