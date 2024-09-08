The Art of Translation invites viewers to engage with the nuances of interpretation and meaning, encouraging a dialogue between the artist’s intention and the audience’s perception. It’s a celebration of art’s power to communicate across different mediums and cultural contexts, making the unseen seen and the unheard heard.

Featured contemporary Filipino artists are Christian Jame Maglente, Jayvie Fornolles Maglente, Jea Mina, Lloyd Lusica, Edmond Rivera, Mohana Majik, Nicole Asares, Randolf Karl B. Novis, Remster Db, and Roberto Martin Sing.

Altro Mondo Arte Contemporanea exhibitions is ongoing until 5 October at the Altro Mondo Creative Space, located at 1159 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.