Taduran faces Chinese juggernaut in Jeju

The first title defense of International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran will take place on 23 November in Jeju Island, Korea.

The challenger is IBF No. 3 ranked Dian Xing Zhu of China, who holds a 14-1 win-loss record with 12 knockouts.

VSP Promotions, which represents the Chinese, is spearheading the event in coordination with Elorde Boxing and Cocky Buffalo Promotions of Korea headed by fast-rising Vietnam-based promoter Sang Bum Kim.

Taduran signed the contract a few days ago, according to VSP Promotions.

Parading a 17-4-1 mark with 13 knockouts, Taduran had won the IBF 105-lb crown after stopping previously unbeaten Japanese Ginjiro Shigeoka last July in Otsu City.

Managed by Elorde siblings Cucuy and Marty, the southpaw Taduran has commenced training camp for the tough defense against the knockout specialist from the city of Chengdu.

“I train six days a week and in the coming weeks, we are going to intensify our workouts,” Taduran told DAILY TRIBUNE from his Laguna home.

Known for his incredible stamina and volume punching, Taduran is the slight favorite heading into this scheduled 12-rounder

But Zhu should pose problems for Taduran given his immense punching power.

Included on his list of victims are Filipino fighters, giving his duel with Taduran a revenge angle.