Southwest monsoon brings rainfall to north, Central Luzon

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Sunday reported that the western part of the country may experience scattered thunderstorms as the southwest monsoon continues to prevail.

In its weather forecast, the state weather bureau said that the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies and thunderstorms in Northern and Central Luzon. Additionally, they also spotted a low-pressure area off Extreme Northern Luzon.

The low-pressure area is located 1,340 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres said that the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

It is expected to traverse the northernmost boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility and may enhance the southwest monsoon in the coming days.

If the low-pressure area develops into a tropical depression, it will be given a local name “Ferdie.”