South-South Cooperation: Philippines strengthens ties with developing countries

In a world increasingly defined by the interdependence of nations, South-South Cooperation (SSC) embodies the spirit of solidarity among developing countries, also known as Global South countries.

SSC is a collaborative effort that involves sharing knowledge, resources and technology to address common challenges. Unlike traditional aid models, where wealthier nations assist poorer ones, this type of cooperation is based on equality, mutual benefit and respect for national sovereignty. It allows countries facing similar issues, such as poverty or climate change, to learn from one another, exchange best practices and work together to find solutions that fit their unique needs.

For the Philippines, the SSC has been instrumental in advancing key development agenda, particularly in areas where the nation faces challenges such as climate change and disaster risk reduction.

As one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, the Philippines has actively engaged in SSC to enhance its climate resilience. Through partnerships with other developing nations, the country has shared and gained valuable knowledge, technologies and best practices that have strengthened its adaptive capacities.

A notable example of SSC in the Philippines is the “Towards a South-South Collaboration on Climate Information and Services” (SSCIS) Project. Launched in 2017, this project was commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety through the International Climate Initiative.

Together with other development partners, Germany has been a significant ally in mobilizing resources and expertise to bridge the gap of information through this platform for knowledge sharing.

The SSCIS project is a joint effort by the Climate Change Commission (CCC), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, and the University of the Philippines, in cooperation with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, a key development agency from Germany that provides technical expertise.

The SSCIS project aims to strengthen the capacity of both the Philippines and the member countries of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) in utilizing climate information services for informed decision-making in climate change adaptation and mitigation measures.

With four key outputs — usable climate information, tripartite capacity enhancement, science and evidence-based knowledge products, and the establishment of the CVF South-South Centre of Excellence — the project aims to develop crucial knowledge platforms, facilitate the exchange of innovative climate solutions, and enhance the resilience of vulnerable nations across the Global South.

Through the SSCIS Project, the Philippines can advance its own climate action and contribute to the global effort by sharing its experiences and solutions with other climate-vulnerable countries.

“The SSCIS Project is an opportunity for the CCC and the Philippine government to further enhance knowledge and capacities in data management, including collecting, generating and analyzing climate data as a basis of climate action. This will allow us to further deepen our engagement with fellow CVF countries and promote a whole-of-world approach in enhancing climate resilience of communities,” said CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje.

At the launch of the Transformative Actions for Climate and Ecological Protection and Development Project, H.E. Dr. Andreas Pfaffernoschke, German Ambassador to the Philippines, emphasized the importance of collaboration between nations in addressing global challenges.

“Germany and the Philippines are partners who share the same values and work hand in hand to strengthen the rule base of the national order in Europe, in Southeast Asia. We have a lot in common and we are reliable partners,” he said.

As the Philippines continues to face the complex challenges of climate change, the SSC will remain a vital tool in its development strategy. Strengthening these bonds of cooperation will help ensure that no country is left behind on the path to sustainable development.

The United Nations Day for SSC is observed every 12 September through resolution 58/220. The date commemorates the adoption of the 1978 Buenos Aires Plan of Action for Promoting and Implementing Technical Cooperation among D. This year’s observance, themed “A Better Tomorrow with South-South Cooperation,” offers an opportunity to assess progress and highlight both the opportunities and challenges for South-South cooperation, as well as emerging trends.