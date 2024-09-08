SM City Baguio’s RTF promotes water sustainability

SM City Baguio’s rainwater treatment facility (RTF) that serves a third of the mall’s water needs stands as a shining example of how businesses can play a vital role in addressing critical community essentials through innovative and sustainable solutions.

With reduced reliance on the city’s water supply, water haulers have been able to service more households, particularly during periods of water scarcity experienced throughout the city.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the Summer Capital of the Philippines has a critical need for reliable and safe water sources and SM City Baguio’s RTF is a commendable initiative that directly addresses such need.

“We hope that other private establishments can adopt similar projects for the efficient use of our water resources,” Magalong said.

“By maximizing rainwater harvesting and treatment, we are not only reducing our reliance on the city’s water supply but also contributing to a healthier and more resilient Baguio City,” said Engr. Liza Silerio, SM Supermalls’ vice president and sustainability and resilience head.

Operational since July 2023, the RTF supplements the mall’s water supply from the Baguio Water District and significantly contributes to the city’s water security for residents. Located at the mall’s basement level, the RTF provides 30 percent of the mall’s total monthly average requirement for clean water that is safe for consumption and food preparation.