SM City Baguio’s RTF promotes water sustainability

SM City Baguio’s rainwater treatment facility (RTF) that serves a third of the mall’s water needs stands as a shining example of how businesses can play a vital role in addressing critical community essentials through innovative and sustainable solutions.
With reduced reliance on the city’s water supply, water haulers have been able to service more households, particularly during periods of water scarcity experienced throughout the city.
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the Summer Capital of the Philippines has a critical need for reliable and safe water sources and SM City Baguio’s RTF is a commendable initiative that directly addresses such need.
“We hope that other private establishments can adopt similar projects for the efficient use of our water resources,” Magalong said.
“By maximizing rainwater harvesting and treatment, we are not only reducing our reliance on the city’s water supply but also contributing to a healthier and more resilient Baguio City,” said Engr. Liza Silerio, SM Supermalls’ vice president and sustainability and resilience head.
Operational since July 2023, the RTF supplements the mall’s water supply from the Baguio Water District and significantly contributes to the city’s water security for residents. Located at the mall’s basement level, the RTF provides 30 percent of the mall’s total monthly average requirement for clean water that is safe for consumption and food preparation.
The facility has already processed over 17,111.80 cubic meters of rainwater — equivalent to 7 Olympic-size swimming pools, or enough to fill over 6,800 standard water tankers — into potable water for the SM mall’s operations and for their lessees’ use.
The RTF utilizes a meticulous six-step treatment process, with equipment monitored and parameters checked in real time to ensure optimal performance. The processed water undergoes regular testing by the city’s accredited testing facility and consistently passes all water potability standards.
SM Prime, operator of SM malls, remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, thereby enriching the quality of life of millions of people.