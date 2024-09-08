SCUTTLEBUTT

Storm in the power sector

In the corridors of power, whispers are getting louder about the sudden preventive suspension of Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta. The news has left many stakeholders concerned, especially those closely monitoring the energy sector.

Known for her professionalism and balanced approach to encouraging investment while protecting consumers, Dimalanta has been at the helm of significant reforms in the past two years.

However, her sudden suspension has put a damper on her momentum. Her temporary absence might throw a wrench into the implementation and approval of much-needed projects, leaving industry insiders anxious.

Despite the suspension, Vince Perez, former Energy secretary and now the chairman of Renewable Energy company Alternergy Corp., said he keeps faith in Dimalanta’s integrity and believes that the situation will soon be resolved favorably.

“Chair Mona has exemplified and embodied strong professionalism since taking the helm at the ERC and ensures that there is a strong balance between encouraging investment in the country’s power sector and protecting the interest of the consumers,” Perez said.

“My hope is that there would be an urgent resolution to this,” he added.

As the energy sector holds its breath, many are hoping for a swift resolution that allows this chairperson to continue her work in ensuring the stability and progress of the industry. Until then, the sector is left in a state of uncertainty, waiting for the storm to pass.