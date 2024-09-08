Ridge-to-Reef: The fight against mismanaged waste

Mismanaged waste continues to burden our ecosystems. Last week, tropical storm “Enteng” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, affecting regions across Luzon and the Visayas, including Metro Manila. In its aftermath, severe flooding exposed the vast amount of waste that clogged waterways, particularly in Talayan Creek, Quezon City.

The accumulation of waste, coupled with inadequate or outdated drainage infrastructure, significantly contributes to severe flooding in Metro Manila and nearby cities and provinces whenever a typhoon strikes. Typhoon “Carina” and “Enteng” recently exposed this problem. As heavy rains overwhelm drainage systems, the massive volume of improperly disposed plastics, food wrappers and other debris blocks waterways, preventing floodwaters from receding quickly. This leads to inundation of vulnerable areas such as Quezon City, Manila and parts of Bulacan and Rizal, leaving communities flooded and increasing the damage caused by natural hazards.

The World Bank’s 2021 report titled “Market Study for the Philippines: Plastics Circularity Opportunities and Barriers” reveals the country’s heavy reliance on single-use plastics, such as multilayer sachets and pouches. This dependency has earned the Philippines the term “sachet economy,” and further intensifies marine plastic pollution. The Philippines consumes 163 million sachets daily.

Each year, the country generates around 2.7 million tons of plastic waste, with an estimated 20 percent ending up in the ocean. Given its more than 7,600 islands, the Philippines’ coastal communities, along with its fishing, shipping and tourism industries, are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of marine debris.

In Metro Manila, human activities in residential and commercial areas lead to plastic waste ending up in waterways, especially creeks that feed into the Pasig River, eventually flowing into Manila Bay.

This situation underscores the urgent need for better waste management practices, heightened public awareness and coordinated cleanup efforts to protect ecosystems. The ridge-to-reef approach highlights the extensive effects of mismanaged waste — from upland areas to coastal communities. Waste discarded in urban centers and upland communities travels through rivers and creeks, like Talayan Creek, and ultimately reaches the oceans.

This waste not only intensifies floods but also endangers coastal ecosystems. In the ocean, it contaminates marine habitats and harms biodiversity. This degradation leads to declining fish populations, threatening food security for communities dependent on fishing.

Addressing this crisis requires comprehensive cleanup efforts across rivers, creeks, upland areas and coastal zones. The ridge-to-reef approach aims to safeguard the entire ecosystem by preventing the spread of waste from land to sea. By adopting proper waste disposal and cleanup practices, we can reduce further ecological damage and foster healthier, more sustainable ecosystems.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, vice chairperson and executive director of the Climate Change Commission, emphasized the importance of collective action: “Collaborative efforts are essential in addressing this situation. This includes cleanup initiatives and promoting proper waste disposal practices.”

This highlights the need for individuals to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics and commit to responsible waste management. Small, daily actions can significantly reduce the waste that threatens our environment.