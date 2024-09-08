Red tide invades Bais Bay anew

DUMAGUETE CITY — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has issued a red tide warning for Bais Bay in Bais City, Negros Oriental, following the detection of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins in shellfish samples.

In a statement released on Saturday, BFAR-Negros Oriental said that laboratory tests conducted on shellfish collected from the bay last 12 August revealed the presence of PSP.

PSP can cause serious health problems in humans who consume contaminated shellfish.

The BFAR is advising the public to avoid gathering, selling, or eating any type of shellfish or “alamang” from Bais Bay until further notice.

While shellfish from the area are currently unsafe to consume, the BFAR has stated that fish, squid, crab and shrimp are safe to eat as long as they are thoroughly washed and the entrails are removed.

The red tide warning was issued by BFAR 7 regional director Marion Ruinata.