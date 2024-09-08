Quiboloy hunt ends as pastor ‘surrenders’

On the 16th day of a massive search by about 2,000 cops, Apollo Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed son of God, rose from his hiding place in Davao City and into the waiting arms of arresting officers on Sunday.

“Quiboloy has been arrested!” Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos broke the news on the capture of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader in a Facebook post.

Abalos included in his social media post a picture of Quiboloy wearing a cap with his lawyer Israelito Torreon, along with another unidentified man. It was not clear, however, if the picture was taken after the arrest.

Quiboloy ascended above Davao City en route to Manila not on any heavenly powers, but on the wings of a military C-130 transport plane, according reports partly confirmed by Davao region police chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

“He was indeed transported from Davao and picked up by the aircraft. The operation took longer due to the size of the KoJC compound,” Torre stated, without saying it was a C-130 that whisked Quiboloy to Manila.

Torre said he received orders to allow a nine-vehicle convoy escorted by the Aviation Security Group to leave the KoJC premises and proceed to the Davao Airport.

While he confirmed Quiboloy’s arrest, he said he was not privy to the details as of press time, whether the KoJC leader surrendered or whether the police collared him while in hiding.

“I have no idea regarding the full story; I think you have to ask the secretary how he was captured,” Torre said in Filipino. Abalos was in the middle of an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

P10-M reward

Netizens have asked whether anyone would get the P10-million reward for information leading to Quiboloy’s arrest pledged by the government. The reward offer had earned flak for Abalos as possibly tainted with graft if the sum would come from the private sector.

According to Quiboloy’s own media network, Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), the pastor surrendered to the military and was handed to the police as the bearer of the arrest warrant against him.

One of his many lawyers, Ferdinand Topacio, echoed SMNI, saying, “based on reliable information, our client, Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, voluntarily surrendered to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, specifically the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces, or ISAFP.”

“He was not arrested, especially not by the Philippine National Police under the DILG. Therefore, it is epal (credit-grabbing) to the highest level for Sec. Abalos to be seemingly taking credit for the non-existent arrest,” Topacio said.

“As usual, Pastor Quiboloy’s legal team shall continue to protect his rights under the Constitution and the laws as we prepare for his defense,” he added.

The pastor and his associates had also been accused of laundering millions of dollars through the KoJC to purchase properties, support a lavish lifestyle and fund church activities.

In November 2021, a federal grand jury in the United States District Court for the Central District of California indicted Quiboloy on charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; sex trafficking of children; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.

FBI warrant

Also, the FBI issued a warrant for his arrest and has been seeking his extradition. In April 2024, a Davao court issued an arrest warrant against Quiboloy and five others on charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

The KoJC has consistently denied all allegations against Quiboloy, claiming that they are politically motivated and part of a conspiracy to discredit the church.

Likewise, Quiboloy has a standing warrant of arrest from both the Senate and the House of Representatives for repeatedly ignoring subpoenas issued for separate investigations.

The House has requested Quiboloy’s presence for its investigation into alleged violations of the legislative franchise terms of SMNI, KoJC’s broadcasting arm, which many lawmakers believe he owns.

The arrest followed days of police searching the 30-hectare KoJC compound in Davao City, with the operation beginning at dawn on 24 August after an arrest warrant was issued.

Quiboloy’s arrest followed a period of evasion, during which he cited alleged threats from the US and claimed support from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

“No comment from the US Embassy. We refer you to Philippine Authorities,” US Embassy said in a terse statement amid clamor by some sectors to have him extradited to America.

Senator Risa Hontiveros welcomed Quiboloy’s arrest.

“You will be held accountable, Apollo Quiboloy. You cannot outrun the law. You will not delay justice any further. Justice is now within reach for the victim-survivors, thanks to their courage in speaking the truth,” she said.

“The Senate’s investigation will continue to put an end to the systematic abuse of the most vulnerable in society,” she said. “The days are numbered for those who act like tyrants, disrespect the law, and abuse women, children and our fellow Filipinos.”