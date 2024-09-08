Quiboloy and co-accused detained at Camp Crame

Fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four others are set to be detained at the Philippine National Police’s custodial facility in Camp Crame, Quezon City, PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, confirmed on Sunday night.

In an ambush interview, Fajardo said the PNP took custody of Quiboloy and his co-accused—Jackielyn Roy, Sylvia Cemañe, Ingrid Canada, and Cresente Canada—all of whom have warrants for their arrest—around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fajardo said Quiboloy and his associates were transported from Davao City around 6:30 p.m. via Philippine Air Force’s C-30 aircraft and landed around 8:30 p.m. at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

“They were brought here at the custodial facility around 9:30 p.m. They are still undergoing the booking process, including fingerprint and mugshots,” she said.

Fajardo said they had completed the physical and medical examination, noting that the five individuals were in good condition, except that some of them had elevated blood pressure.

“Kaninang pong bandang 1:30 ng hapon ay nagkaroon po ng negosasyon para po sa mapayapang po nilang pagsuko (Earlier aournd 1:30 p.m., we had a negotiation with them for their peaceful surrender),” she narrated.

Fajardo said the PNP gave the fugitives an ultimatum, within 24 hours they have to surrender.

She added their peaceful surrender came after the police threatened to raid a building believed to be the hiding place inside the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City.

“Sa loob po ng KOJC compound natin sila nakuha (We got them inside the KOJC compound),” she noted.

Meanwhile, Fajardo refused to reveal the hiding place of the five fugitives before they surrendered to the Intelligence Services of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“I don’t have the liberty to reveal that. What important is that—they are now in the PNP’s custody,” she said.

Fajardo said the PNP will return the warrants of arrest to the issuing courts on Monday.

Quiboloy and his co-accused are facing charges for violating Republic Act No. 7610, also known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

They are also charged with qualified human trafficking cases under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act 9208.

In 2021, Quiboloy and nine other members of the KOJC sect were indicted in the United States (US) for sex trafficking, placing him on the most wanted list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In April this year, a Pasig City court ordered the arrest of Quiboloy for qualified human trafficking.

Quiboloy also has an existing arrest warrant for a child and sexual abuse complaint issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court.

Fajardo noted the new developments in Quiboloy’s arrest involved a joint effort from the PNP and AFP.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos first broke the news about Quiboloy’s arrest using his official Facebook account on Sunday evening.