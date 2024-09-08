Quiambao rescues La Salle in cardiac game

Big-time games call for big-time players.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao did that just as he nailed the game-winning three-pointer in defending champion De La Salle University’s 78-75 escape over feisty National University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Gilas Pilipinas standout got a perfect clear-out after freeing himself from Steve Nash Enriquez through a screen before swishing in the trey with 9.8 seconds remaining which turned out to be the biggest shot of the Green Archers' first challenge in their title defense.

“Well, we know as advertised, most of the games that we’re gonna play are going to be like this,” La Salle coach Topex Robinson said.

“What’s good about this experience against NU [is that it’s] gonna make us better. We really have to find ways to win. We know that all teams are gonna be out there guns blazing every time that they’re going to be up against us.”

Quiambao, who got a bloodied mouth early in the fourth, scored nine in the Green Archers’ closing 14-4 run to finish with a game-high 22 points laced with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Mike Phillips added a double-double of 12 markers and 11 boards while EJ Gollena had 10.

La Salle played catch up for majority of the game after ending the opening period on top, 23-18.

The Bulldogs went up, 71-64, on a Jolo Manansala basket with 5:25 left before the Green Archers made a run to tie it a 71 after a Quiambao left corner triple with 2:53 remaining.

Quiambao gave La Salle the go-ahead completed three-point play, 75-73, before Manansala tied it again at 75 with 1:21 left.

Jake Figeroa and PJ Palacielo had 15 markers each while Manansala got 10 for the Bulldogs.

La Salle (78) --- Quiambao 22, Phillips 12, Gollena 10, Abadam 8, Gonzales 6, Ramiro 6, Macalalag 5, David 4, Dungo 2, Aguanne 2, Marasigan 1, Konov 0.

NU (75) –-- Figueroa 15, Palacielo 15, Manansala 10, Padrones 7, Jumamoy 6, Francisco 6, Enriquez 4, Yu 2, Dela Cruz 2, Garcia 2, Perciano 2, Santiago 2, Lim 2, Lim 2, Diasanna 0.

Quarters: 23-18, 45-45, 60-65, 78-75