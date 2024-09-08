QCPD recovers stolen motorcycle

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) have recovered a motorcycle over the weekend in Antipolo months after it was stolen from its owner.

QCPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said the recovery of the stolen Yamaha Mio Gear motorcycle was carried out by the District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU), led by P/Lt. Col. Hector Ortencio.

The suspect, identified as Oliver Mercado, 38, is a resident of Barangay Escopa 3, Project 4, Quezon City.

According to the police report, the victim, a motorcycle taxi driver, picked up a passenger—later identified as the suspect—along Aurora Blvd., Cubao, Quezon City, around 7:20 PM on 21 June 2024. The suspect requested to be dropped off at Quirino Memorial Medical Center.

Upon reaching a gas station at 920 Aurora Blvd., Cubao, the suspect asked the driver to buy a cigarette from a nearby store, claiming he was unable to walk due to an injury. When the victim stepped away from the motorcycle, the suspect took the opportunity to steal it and fled to an unknown location. The victim immediately reported the incident to the Cubao Police Station (PS-7).

On 4 September 2024, DACU personnel, acting on a tip from a confidential informant, located and recovered the stolen motorcycle in Sitio Tanglaw, Cogeo Padilla, Antipolo City.

During the investigation, the victim positively identified Mercado, who had previously been detained by DACU for another carnapping incident.

The suspect remains in custody, and charges for violating R.A. 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Law of 2016, will be filed against him before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

Maranan commended the efforts of the DACU operatives, saying, “Ang mabilis at epektibong aksyon ng ating mga operatiba ay isang patunay ng aming dedikasyon na sugpuin ang carnapping sa lungsod. Maging alerto po tayo palagi para maiwasang mabiktima ng mga napagsamantala.”