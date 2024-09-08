QC communities take part in drug awareness

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported on Sunday that its community engagements from 30 August to 5 September have reached 104 communities through its District Community Affairs and Development Division (DCADD).

In partnership with the QCPD’s District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB), Police Stations 1 to 16, stakeholders, and Advocacy Support Groups, the activities included food packs/hot meals distribution, livelihood programs, tree planting, clean-up drives, dialogues, and IEC materials distribution in different barangays (villages) in the city, benefiting 7,048 individuals.

Personnel from the Community Affairs Section conducted lectures on Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness (CATA); Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) Program/Drug Awareness; Crime Prevention Tips and Safety; Safe Spaces Act; Bomb Awareness; Anti-Bullying; R.A 9262 (Anti-Violence against Women and their Children); RA 8353; Human Rights; Gender Sensitivity/Equality; Anti-Bullying Act (RA 10627), and other Special Laws.

QCPD director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said the community engagements are aimed at strengthening the bond between law enforcers and the community, as well as increasing residents’ awareness of crime prevention, drug demand reduction and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front’s recruitment tactics.

“Our continuous engagement with the community is vital in promoting crime prevention and awareness, especially in the fight against illegal drugs. Through these efforts, we aim to build a safer, more resilient Quezon City for everyone,” Maranan said.