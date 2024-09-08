Presidential Museum in Baguio opens to public

BAGUIO CITY — Tourists, as well as the residents of Baguio and the rest of North Luzon, will have the opportunity to tour the renowned Baguio Mansion.

The Office of the President (OP) announced the opening of the Presidential Museum inside the Presidential Mansion House at C.P Romulo Drive, Wright Park in Baguio City on the morning of 8 September 2024. First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos graced the opening.

According to OP Social Secretary Bianca Cristina Zobel in an interview with the members of the media, the Presidential Museum and the Mansion House expect to welcome about 500 tourists and visitors on weekdays and about 3,000 on weekends.

Zobel, however, advised the public to book a tour ahead of their intended date to visit. According to her, they would only accommodate 20 people every tour to avoid crowding inside the Mansion.

Zobel said that there is still work being done at the Mansion.

The Presidential Museum features historical memorabilia and paintings. Zobel said some of the paintings came from Malacañan Palace.