Phl milestones in climate arena

As the world confronts the worsening impacts of climate change, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision and leadership is positioning the Philippines to a more prominent role on the global stage. Our country is stepping up as an active voice and participant in the international arena.

In the past two years, the government has strengthened the country’s climate governance and commitment to build resilience. In his 2024 State of the Nation Address, the President declared, “Our country’s geographical location makes us highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. Precisely because of our inherent vulnerability, we are proactive advocates for heightened climate responsibility and justice on the global stage.”

Proactive actions back this vision. The recent enactment of Republic Act 12019, the Loss and Damage Fund Board Act, marks a turning point in our climate policy. This new law grants juridical personality and legal capacity to the Board of the fund to respond to loss and damage due to climate change.

The Philippines is now in a better position to fulfill its role as the host of the United Nations’ Loss and Damage Fund Board. The law empowers the Board’s interim secretariat to enter into contracts, manage properties and collaborate with global financial institutions such as the World Bank, to enhance the country’s capacity to mobilize and manage climate finance.

The Loss and Damage Fund is a climate finance mechanism designed to assist climate-vulnerable developing countries in addressing and recovering from the economic and non-economic effects of climate change. Hosting the Board underscores the Philippines’ commitment to global climate action, particularly in pushing for accountability from countries that have historically contributed the most to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The Philippines has also aligned its national resilience initiatives with international cooperation. Through the development and implementation of the National Adaptation Plan and the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan, the country integrates its climate policies with global goals while addressing specific vulnerabilities.

With the guidance and support of Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, who is the Official Representative of the President to the Climate Change Commission, these plans are aligned with the latest science and international standards, serving as roadmaps to enhance resilience and pursue sustainable development.

At the local level, efforts have been focused on empowering communities through the Local Climate Change Action Plans (LCCAP). These plans serve as critical tools for local governments, enabling them to assess climate risks, prioritize actions and integrate climate resilience into their local development agendas. The compliance rate for LCCAP submission improved significantly in the past couple of years, rising from 41 percent in 2021 to 81 percent in 2022. Last year, submission reached 87 percent or 1,492 out of 1,715 local government units nationwide.

The Philippines also timely completed the GHG Inventories for years 2015 and 2020, which are vital for tracking emissions and ensuring transparency in the country’s efforts to meet its climate targets.

On the global stage, the Philippines has actively participated in climate negotiations and emerged as a strong advocate for climate justice. At the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the Philippine delegation played a key role in establishing the global Loss and Damage fund. This achievement, the result of tireless diplomatic efforts and strategic alliances, sends a clear message: countries like the Philippines, which bear the brunt of climate impacts, will not be passive spectators in these negotiations. We will demand the necessary support and resources to protect our most vulnerable communities.

President Marcos reaffirmed this commitment by emphasizing that the Philippines would continue to pursue “just and equitable climate action” through its multilateral engagements. He urged developed nations to fulfill their responsibility to support countries like the Philippines in mitigating and adapting to climate change. This issue encompasses not just an ecological issue but is primarily about justice and equity.

This signals continuing development across various sectors and ensures that climate adaptation and mitigation remain integral to our country’s progress. As we look forward, the Philippine government remains resolute in its commitment to advance a transformative climate agenda by integrating climate resilience into national development plans, strengthening community-based adaptation strategies, and advocating for global climate justice. These initiatives ensure that climate action remains a priority across all sectors of society and lay the groundwork for an inclusive and sustainable future.

The Philippines will not be a mere victim of climate change. Instead, we are proving that through strong leadership, international partnerships and a relentless focus on resilience, our country can be a proactive player in the fight against this global, historic and systemic challenge and eventually emerge as a victor.

We have a choice: to remain reactive or to actively engage in climate action. President Marcos’ administration has chosen the latter.

With policies and frameworks put in place, we have established a firm foundation, but there is still much to be done. As we strive for climate justice and work toward a more resilient nation, we must remain committed to a sustainable future — not just for ourselves, but for our communities, our country and the world.

The decisions we make today will shape the future we leave for the next generation and the environment we depend on. By acting now, we are taking crucial steps to protect our ecosystems, ensure economic stability and drive global efforts for climate justice, equity and sustainability.